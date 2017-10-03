Your next chapter awaits…..
Looking for that exciting new career?
Are you wanting to find that employee that will help drive your company forward?
Then you NEED to come out to the 2017 Fort Wayne Fall Job Fair!
For employers, this is a great way to talk to a wide variety of job seekers and fill the positions you have open NOW.
For the job seekers this is a great way for you talk to some of the most respected companies in Northeastern Indiana!
RECRUIT LOCAL TALENT
For half of what online job sites cost you, your company can recruit right here in the Fort Wayne area. Job seekers from the Tri-State area will be looking forward to receiving information about your company and the positions you need to fill …in person!
Studies have shown that people tend to stay in the area where they are born and raised. Just talk to the employers all over the country that have lost valuable employees because they “moved back home” closer to their families.
Employees who work where they are from stay longer. Creating less turnover for you! Call now to find out how you can secure a 10 x 10 booth for the 2017 Fort Wayne Fall Job Fair on Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017 at the SportONE Fieldhouse.
SportONE Fieldhouse
3946 Ice Way
Fort Wayne, Indiana 46808
Questions?
Interested in learning more about the Fort Wayne Job Fair? Contact us below!
