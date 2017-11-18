Legendary Gaming Tour Rules:

These rules will be in effect for each tournament in the Legendary Gaming Tour. If you are playing in the tournament, be sure to study this section carefully, especially if you have no prior tournament experience.

General Tournament Rules

MADDEN/FIFA

All players must be 14 or older ANY PLAYER UNDER 18 MUST HAVE A PARENT/GUARDIAN ACCOMPANY THEM TO CHECK IN****

All games/tournaments will be played on XBOX One consoles

CALL OF DUTY

All players must be 18 or older

All games/tournaments will be played on XBOX One consoles

Choosing Sides

When both players are at the game console, a coin flip will decide which side the team/individual will be on

Choosing Teams (Madden ’18 & FIFA ’18 Tournaments)

Each player can choose the team they wish to use. In the case that two players choose the same team, this will be allowed, however they must make sure the jerseys are different colors to prevent confusion.



Playing the Match/Gameplay

Once sides and characters have been chosen, the players should begin the first Game in the Match.

Each round for the Call of Duty WWII (Individual & Team) tournaments will be best of three games

Each round in the Madden ’18 & FIFA ’18 Tournaments will be one game. Madden ’18 games will be played on ALL PRO FIFA ’18 games will be played on PROFESSIONAL

The Match is over when either player wins the required number of games

Once a player has won the required number of games, the winner of the Match should report the result to the Tournament Table (Near the main entrance) to report the winner of the match.

Equipment:

All tournaments will be played on XBOX One consoles

Controllers will be provided however, you are allowed to provide your own.

Headphone adapters WILL be provided, however, you are responsible for bringing your own headphones. NO headphones will be provided (disclaimer: The Legendary Gaming Tour is not responsible for lost, stolen or broken controllers or headphones)

50″ Toshiba 4k tv’s will be the monitors used. During Madden ’18 & FIFA ’18 tournaments players will compete on one screen During Call of Duty WWII tournaments players will have their own screen.



General Gameplay Rules

Reporting Rule Violations: At some point during the tournament, a player may violate either the tournament rules or the rules for a particular game in a tournament. It is the responsibly of the players in the Match to detect all Match Rule violations and report them to a Judge immediately.

During Madden ’18 & FIFA ’18 tournaments players will compete on one screen

During Call of Duty WWII tournaments players will have their own screen.

All players are responsible for bringing their own headphones. NO headphones will be provided. (You are not required to wear headphones, but if you wish to wear them, you need to bring them (disclaimer: The Legendary Gaming Tour is not responsible for lost, stolen or broken controllers or headphones)

Players are not allowed to stop a Game in progress to address a non-gameplay related rule violation. Stopping a Game in progress to report a non-gameplay rule violation will result in the forfeiture the round on the part of the person stopping the game.

The only time a player is allowed to stop a Game to report a rule violation is when that violation occurs during the middle of the match

Stopping a Game in progress to erroneously report a rule violation automatically results in the forfeiture of the round by the player who stopped the game.

Rule violations must be reported at the time they occur. Otherwise, they will be ignored.

A Judge is allowed to report any rule violations on behalf of a player.

If a player accidentally or intentionally stops his game for any other reason, he will be forced to forfeit the round. Example include accidentally pressing the start button on his controller to pause the match, unplugging his or his opponents joystick, etc. If the game cannot be restarted from the exact point of interruption, the player is forced to forfeit the Game.

Match interruptions beyond the players control (e.g. the game crashes or freezes) will be dealt with directly by the Judge. All best attempts will be made to resume the round from where it left off. If that cannot be accomplished, the Game will be replayed with both players picking the same characters and modes.

Reporting Equipment Failure: Video game hardware has a tendency to break down during tournaments. Buttons or joysticks will occasionally break down in the middle of a match, leaving the player on the broken side at a significant disadvantage. The following rules will be used in the event of a breakdown.

In the event of an equipment failure, they player has the option to stop the Game in progress to obtain a replacement.

RULE ENFORCEMENT AND DISQUALIFICATION

Unfortunately, sometimes things get out of hand. Rules occasionally get violated for a variety of reasons; accidentally, maliciously, or even out of ignorance. The following rules are designed to deal with rule violators in a way that ensures everyone is treated fairly. These rules WILL be enforced! Know the consequences for your actions ahead of time.

Every participant starts off the tournament with a clean slate.

Judges must report each rule violation to the Director immediately.

****RULES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANYTIME****